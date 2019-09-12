Share:

Lahore - Sometimes a miniscule moment serves as the mirror of a great deal.

A few weeks ago, I had to take a poor kitten to a vet clinic from a road it limped along. Pricks of conscience caused the launch of rescue operation as shrugging it aside was the first thought of a mind in this problematic city.

While the kitten was battling for life, I was battling the chaotic traffic. Against all odds, I was on rescue mission. But my attempt failed as the young cat died on way to hospital. This failed attempt made me feel for patients in ambulances.

Throughout the world, motorists give way to the emergency response vehicle allowing it to make it to the destination quicker to save lives. But here, every day is full of shameless stories of mindless motorists. Rules of road are challenged ‘just for fun’, showing troublemakrs never think of their family and friends may face an emergency situation.

Defiant drivers turn a deaf ear to the wails of blaring sirens of an ambulance and its flashing lights too fall on a blind eye. Authorities blame the chaos on careless road users and commuters call it a failure on the part of traffic managers.

Developed states got over it by proper town planning and upholding rule of law. Despite being one of the most densely-populated countries, the Netherlands tops the list of states having traffic sense, followed by Latvia, the US, Sweden, Czech Republic, Belgium, France, Italy, Hungry and Slovakia.

A few months ago, the city traffic wardens sprang into enforcing helmet use. The enforcers braved the public wrath for making helmet mandatory for motorcyclists. During the helmet crackdown, the cops promised the launch of a follow-up campaign.

Defiant drivers deserve stern punishment so that examples can be set and lesson can be taught for a crime, causing deaths and inflicting irreparable damages. Hardcore violators be put off road with cancellation of their licence. Written and practical driving tests be conducted fairly.

Emergency lane service is too an impressing idea to save the ambulance from leaving it at the mercy of mindless motorists. Hopes stay high! Let’s do something … something special.

The writer is an information officer at DGPR and can be reached at: lalarukhnaz@gmail.com