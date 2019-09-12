Share:

Lahore - Descon conducted CEO Communications Sessions, bringing together key stakeholders of the company. The gatherings were a testament to the fact that Descon truly believes in open communication between all tiers. The CEO communications sessions were held across all Descon locations including Lahore, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi and Hamriyah are a key part of the company’s overall strategy and help foster and promote an environment of open communication and trust.The sessions provide an opportunity for the leadership to both share the direction of the company and address questions raised by employees. As part of these sessions each division’s performance was shared with their respective teams, with the intent to take them on-board regarding where they stood against their set goals for last year and how they couldachieve new targets set for the company for the coming year. Additionally, the CEO encouraged everyone to live the company’s vision, be more accountable and promote a system of self-governance.