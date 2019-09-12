Share:

LAHORE - The draft law for expansion of Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has been prepared. It would be renamed as Walled Cities and Heritage Areas Authority Punjab and Multan and Bhera will be brought into its domain. This was stated during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar Wednesday. Yousaf said many cities in Punjab have historical importance and restoration of historical building would help promote tourism. He ordered authorities to identify cities. He asked the relevant departments to work hard for ensuring protection of sites of archeological, historical and cultural importance and seek help of international institutes and experts for this purpose.