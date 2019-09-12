Share:

On Thursday afternoon, earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and nearby areas.

Tremors were also felt in Peshawar, Swat, Mohmand, Charsadda and Bajaur, as well as many other localities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwaa.

Reports say that the magnitude was 4.8 on the Richter scale, and an epicenter inside the Afghan Hindukush. No human casualties have been recorded in either Pakistan or Afghanistan.

This marks the second earthquake to be felt in Islamabad and the wider region in the same week. 3 days ago, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale spread from Indian-occupied Kashmir.