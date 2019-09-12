Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a petition seeking the removal of Maryam Nawaz as vice president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PLM-N).

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza Khan heard the petition against the Maryam’s removal from her party position and set September 16 for the hearing.

The lawyer of Maryam Nawaz, Barrister Zafrullah Khan, once again didn’t appear before the commission as associate lawyer Barrister Zafrullah was outside the country.

However, the associate lawyer did not present the arguments and once again asked the commission for more time to complete his arguments.

The Chief Election Commissioner got annoyed due to the absence of Maryam’s lawyer for the second time.

PML-N leader’s lawyer again skips hearing

Earlier, the Chief Election Commissioner, during the hearing directed the Maryam’s lawyer to come up with detailed arguments on Supreme Court decision regarding the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on the basis of Article 62 and 63 and the decision’s impact on his party position.

The commission had adjourned the hearings on September 4 till September 11 and asked for more information from the lawyers of both the parties.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers Farukh Habib, Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and Javeria Zafar had submitted the petition against the appointment of Maryam Nawaz as party’s vice-president.

According to the petitioners, Maryam Nawaz could not hold any party position as she was convicted in Avenfield corruption case by the accountability court in 2018 which was filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

However, Maryam Nawaz had requested the commission to dismiss the plea as there was no restriction in the constitution and election act on a convicted person to hold any party’s position.

Maryam’s lawyer, Barrister Zafrullah Khan during the hearings had argued that ECP’s duty was to hold elections in the country and holding the internal elections of a party was not the responsibility of ECP.

The lawyer of the petitioners had said that in case of Nawaz Sharif, the SC had used Article 62 and 63 to disqualify him from holding a party position and the same should be used in Maryam’s case a well.