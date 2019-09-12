Share:

Lahore - Art-lovers flocked to an exhibition on Kashmir at Alhamra on Wednesday. Around 109 artworks from 80 artists from all over Pakistan were displayed at the exhibition highlighting the killings of Kashmiris fighting for right to self-determination. Pictures of martyrs have also been displayed at the exhibition that would last till 13th. Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said international community and the UN should wake up to save Kashmiris from Indian brutalities. He said Pakistanis would continue supporting the cause. He laid stress on unity to cope with challenges the country has been facing.