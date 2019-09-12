Share:

Federal government has decided to solve aggravating situation in Karachi. PTI led federal government on Wednesday hinted at implementing article 149 (4) in the metropolis city.

As per details, Sewerage and garbage situation is worsening in Karachi. Federal Law Minister Farugh Naseem said it is the time to implement article 149 in the city and he will support the decision.

In an interview with a private channel the law minister said, "Article 149 (4) neither speaks for governor rule nor about any emergency. It is an independent article which tells that the federal government has executive authority and according to which it can give directives to any provincial government."

He said that from the past 11 years the provincial government has ruined Karachi and did nothing except creating water woes, garbage issues for the masses of the megacity.

When asked about who will rule the metropolis after passing of the article, the federal law minister refused to give any details on the matter.