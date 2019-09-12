Share:

ISLAMABAD - Four major generals of Pakistan Army have been promoted to the rank of lieutenant general.

According to a short statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate here on Wednesday, Major General Mohammad Aamer, Major General Mohammad Chiragh Haider, Major General Nadeem Ahmed Anjum and Major General Khalid Zia were promoted to the three-star rank.

In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan had given a three-year extension to Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, in view of the regional security environment. He was set to retire on November 29, 2019 on completion of his three-year term but now he would continue to serve as head of the Army till November 2022.