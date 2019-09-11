Share:

Rawalpindi-A 14-year-old girl died of dengue fever in District Headquarters Hospital, Raja Bazaar on Tuesday (September 10).

The deceased was identified as Ayesha Bibi, daughter of Tanveer, resident of Dhoke Kalhoor. The deceased was studying in 8th grade in Federal Government Girls High School, Tariqabad, sources said on Wednesday.

However, the authorities denied that cause of death of Aisha was dengue fever. The father of girl, during an interview with The Nation, confirmed that the doctors of DHQ had diagnosed her daughter as dengue patient.

According to sources, Ayesha was staying in the house of her grandmother in Sadiq Town on Adiala Road where she was bit by mosquito on September 7.

The family of the girl brought her to a private doctor who medicated the patient and sent her home, they said, adding that the family of the girl took her to the DHQ Hospital at 1pm on September 9 (Monday) with symptoms of severe headache, joint and muscle pains, skin rash, fever and mild to severe nausea. The doctors immediately took blood samples of the girl and conducted serology while confirming her as dengue patient and shifting her to the dengue ward for treatment, they said. Sources added that the girl died of dengue fever at 8am on September 10, and the body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal examination.

“My daughter died of dengue but the doctors of the DHQ hid her cause of death and mentioned septic shock as reason behind her death,” said Tanvir, the father of girl during an interview with The Nation. He said that he himself brought her daughter to the DHQ Dengue Counter where the doctors diagnosed her as dengue affected and shifted her to the ward for treatment. “By tempering the death slip, the doctors have mentioned sepsis, algid malaria and black water fever as diagnosis,” he said.

“I am also a homeopathic doctor and have seen the blood reports of my daughter in which her platelets ratio was reducing drastically causing her death,” he said. “A two member team of health department visited me and I told them that my daughter died of dengue,” he said.

Tanvir appealed Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar to take notice of the negligence of doctors and officials of the district administration leading to death of poor patients of dengue in the government run hospital.