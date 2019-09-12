Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs600 and was traded at Rs87,400 per tola as compared to the last closing at Rs88,000, Karachi Sarafa Association reported on Wednesday. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs515 and was traded at Rs74,931 against Rs75,446 of last day. The price of silver dropped by Rs10 and was traded at Rs1090 against Rs1100 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was dipped by Rs8.50 and was traded at Rs934.50 against at Rs943 of last day. In international market the price of per ounce gold dipped by $15 and was traded at $1492 as compared to the last closing at $1507.