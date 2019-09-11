Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday decided to create 220 posts of doctors in Federal Government Services (FGS) Polyclinic hospital to meet the shortage of doctors.

The hospital administration also decided to upgrade its gynaecological department with spending Rs123 million on the project, statement of the NHS ministry said.

The Ministry of National Health Services in a statement said that a meeting of the Federal Government Polyclinic Reforms Committee was held today under the chair of Dr Zafar Mirza, special assistant to the Prime Minister on Health.

Federal Secretary Health, executive director Polyclinic hospital among others attended the meeting. Dr Zafar Mirza reviewed progress on the decisions made in previous meetings of the committee.

The committee recommended creation of 220 additional positions of postgraduate trainee doctors.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Zafar Mirza said that reform agenda in health sector was being implemented expeditiously.