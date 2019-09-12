Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Thursday said the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has waived off taxes worth billions to influential persons and is levying taxes on common people who are already suffering from inflation.

While bashing the government, the PML-N leader affirmed that allegations leveled against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are baseless. The erstwhile premier will not appeal against his arrest or file bail petition, she added.

Marriyum Aurangzed maintained that despite the detainments, every worker of PML-N will act like a lion (the electoral symbol of the party) and every daughter as Maryam Nawaz. Pakistan is being robbed and the government has now planned to loot Karachi, she said.