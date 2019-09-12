Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will travel to Saudi Arabia later this month, sources said.

According to sources, the prime minister will travel to Saudi Arabia before his visit to United States where the prime minister will address the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his visit to Saudi Arabia , the prime minister is expected to meet important leaders, sources added.

During his last visit to the Kingdom, prime minister represented Pakistan at the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah.

The prime minister also visited Saudi Arabia for his foreign visit also.