The only Indian-American Congresswoman in the United States House of Representatives has expressed concerns over the alarming human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, urging US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to convince India to end the curfew in the occupied valley.

According to a report on Indian news website NDTV, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, along with Congressman James P McGovern, have said demanded that the communications blackout in the Kashmir valley end.

"We urge you to work across the Administration to press the Indian Government to immediately end its communications blackout of Kashmir," reads a letter written by the two Congress members to Pompeo on September 11.

"US should convince India to expedite the process of reviewing and releasing individuals 'preventatively' detained, ensure hospitals have access to life-saving medicines and protect the rights of the Kashmiri people to freedom of assembly and worship," the letter states.

The two lawmakers told Secretary Pompeo that they were concerned about reports from journalists and advocates on the ground that the Indian government has detained thousands of people.

"We also urged the Indian Government at its highest levels to make it clear that religious tolerance - long a principle of Indian history and democracy - must be upheld," the two lawmakers wrote in the letter.

No other Indian-American in Congress has commented on what is happening in Kashmir. From the Senate, Bernie Sanders, a US presidential candidate, has made his condemnation of Indian actions in occupied Kashmir clear.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi revoked the constitutional autonomy of occupied Kashmir on August 5 and imposed a military curfew in the area to quash dissent. Thousands have been detained since and reports of Indian forces torturing detainees are also pouring in.