Rawalpindi-A gang of unidentified robbers stole a large quantity of jewellery from a shop on Murree Road by smashing its walls during Muharram holidays, sources said on Wednesday.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Waris Khan, they said. The victim approached the police accusing unidentified robbers of stealing gold ornaments worth Rs15 million.

A police team headed by ASP Waris Khan Amna Baig inspected crime scene and collected the evidences, they said. A police officer told The Nation that the investigators had traced the robbers with help of the applicant who would be arrested soon. According to sources, a gang of unidentified robbers armed with sledgehammers and axes forced entry to the jewellery shop by breaking its walls during Muhrram holidays and made off with gold ornaments. The robbers also took away CCTV cameras along with them, they said. The incident of robbery came into light on Wednesday when the owner opened his shop and found backside wall broken and gold missing, sources said.

On call of the victim, a police team led by ASP Amna Baig and SHO Waris Khan rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence. A case has been registered against the robbers while further investigation was on, they said. Meanwhile, CPO Faisal Rana has taken stern action on occurrence of robbery incident and ordered the police to trace out the fleeing robbers with help of latest technology. “The robbers should be behind the bars within 72 hours,” he ordered.

A senior police officer, when contacted, told The Nation the owner of the shop has shown his suspicion against some persons who would be arrested soon.