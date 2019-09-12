Share:

LAHORE - Saying that a fraud is being committed with the people in the name of accountability, JI chief Sirajul Haq has called for across the board action against corrupt mafia. Addressing the last session of the five-day training workshop of the JI workers at Mansoora, he said those who were sitting in the government should also come under the radar of accountability along with those who belong to opposition parties. He added the corruption and nepotism were plaguing the country for years, which also took away even the right to live from the poor and middle class. He said people could not afford basic necessities of life including health and education of their children as the corrupt mafia looted the country with both hands for decades leaving nothing in public kitty.