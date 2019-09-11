Share:

LOS ANGELES-Kendall Jenner wishes people were ‘’nicer’’.

The 23-year-old model has grown up in the spotlight, and as a result she has had to battle with her fair share of critics, but she’s now said she hopes that one day people can be kinder to one another, as no-one deserves hate.

Speaking in a promotional video for her sister Kim Kardashian West’s new SKIMS shapewear line - which was uploaded to Kim’s Instagram account - Kendall said: ‘’If I could change something in my world, it would be making everyone a little bit nicer.’’

In the video, Kendall also spoke about her favourite and least favourite parts of her body, as she admitted she still has body hang ups despite being a model.

She added: ‘’My name is Kendall. I’m a model. My favourite part of my body is my height. Sometimes, I’m self-conscious about my broad shoulders.’’

Meanwhile, Kendall previously confessed she dreams of living on a farm ‘’in the middle of nowhere’’ one day as the pressure of being in the public eye sometimes gets to her and she ‘’freaks out’’ if things aren’t going the way she planned.