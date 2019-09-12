Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi distributed scholarship cheques among 52 students of MPhil and PhD programme.

During a ceremony, which was held at the KU Applied Economics Research Center, the recipients received the cheques of the first tranche of four months (Jan-Apr 2019). As per scholarship program 2019, 36 students enroll in MPhil program would get Rs8, 000 per month for one year while Rs10, 000 each per month would be distributed among 16 PhD students for next two years. The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that research should make to the society and the economy of the country. He expressed that researcher must keep in mind that their work should refer and influence the socio-economical indictors of the society.

He advised the students to focus on studies and pay attention towards providing durable solutions towards social and economical problems of the city and the country. “You should work with an agenda that your work will be the source of betterment of the society”.

He mentioned that better utilization of resources could be possible if we conduct good research base studies and expressed that we have to expand our visions to achieve bigger task. The KU VC Professor Dr said that not only students everyone should be punctual in their lives and committed to their work.

He hoped that KU would get more support from the philanthropists and would be able to award more scholarships to its students.

Earlier, the in-charge Students Financial Aid Office, KU, Dr Ghazal Khawaja said that 100 applications were received from MPhil students while 34 PhD students had also applied for the scholarship program.

She mentioned that 10-members committee after evaluating all the documents of the students shortlisted the candidates who were awarded with the scholarship cheques during the event.

She informed the audience that students would get Rs10, 000 in addition to the scholarships if their research paper gets published in any reputable journal and course supervisor authorized the impact factor of that particular research paper.