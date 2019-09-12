Share:

ISLAMANAD - National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said the bureau’s main focus was on mega corruption cases, including white collar crime, cheating public at large, misuse of authority, money laundering and embezzlement of state funds.

Chairing a meeting in NAB headquarters, he said the bureau had rationalised its workload and 10 month timeline had been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of cases. He said since present management of NAB after due deliberation had devised effective operational methodology comprised of complaint verification, inquiry and investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.

“A new system of Combine Investigation Team (CIT) system has been put in place on the basis of best practices in order to benefit from the experience and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. This is not only lending quality to the work but also ensuring that no single individual can influence the official proceedings of NAB,” the NAB chairman added. He continued that NAB had established its own State of the Art Forensic Science LAB (FSL) in NAB Rawalpindi which had facilities of digital forensics, questioned documents and fingerprint analysis.

NAB recovered Rs71b from corrupt elements during past 22 months

“NAB on bilateral cooperation, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China to streamline, structure and cooperation in the fields of anti-corruption. In the context of CPEC, this cooperation will further boost confidence in projects undertaken in Pakistan,” Iqbal maintained, adding that an effective accountability mechanism was quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. NAB has received almost double complaints from the previous year which shows that 59 percent people have confidence upon NAB as per Gillani and Gallop survey.

NAB chairman said bureau had filed 600 corruption references in respected accountability courts which were an excellent achievement as compared to last five years of NAB. “On the basis of across the board accountability, NAB during the past 22 months, through direct and indirect recovered Rs71 billion from corrupt elements and deposited all amount in national exchequer. The recovery made by NAB was then returned to hundreds of effectees and some government departments, but not a single rupee has been received by any NAB employee as NAB officers/officials consider eradication of corruption from the country as their national duty.

Due to the hard work put in by all ranks of NAB and feedback received, all segments of society are appreciating the initiatives taken by the present management of NAB to eradicate corruption with iron hand,” he concluded.