LAHORE - A 65-year-old man was killed when a speedy train ran over him near Mian Meer Colony in the limits of Mustafabad police on Wednesday afternoon. An eyewitness said the man, not identified yet, was trying to cross the railway line when the accident took place. The police shifted the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man was found dead alongside a footpath in Nawan Kot on early Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Sharif, a local resident. A police investigator said apparently the deceased was a drug addict. The police shifted the body to the morgue and were investigating the death.