LAHORE-Mehwish Hayat on Wednesday shared a picture with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj at the US Open finals in New York.

After running into pop-star Nick Jonas last week at the semi-finals of the US Open, Hayat met with Indian-American comedian Hasan Minhaj.

The Punjab Nahi Jaungi star is representing Pakistan at US Open and her recent pictures on Instagram is a proof of it.

Writing on Instagram, Mehwish said, “It was such a joy to be invited by Emirates to represent Pakistan at the US Finals and to rub shoulders with global celebrities such as Hasan Minhaj.” Earlier, Mehwish was seen with famous singer Nick Jonas and her pictures on social media left fans ecstatic.

“Guess who I ran into at the US Open Men’s Semi Finals in New York? One thing we both agreed on was that we were both rooting for Rafael Nadal,” she wrote. Last month, during a ceremony in Norway, Mehwish was awarded the Pride of Performance Award by Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.

Hayat had pointed out that Bollywood and Hollywood have “tarnished the image of Pakistan globally” She had also tweeted about the atrocities in Kashmir, taking to the social media platform to spread awareness of the situation.