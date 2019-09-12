Share:

SIALKOT/HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporters): A mentally-challenged woman was raped while an orphan girl was abducted from her house in a separate incident here on Wednesday. In Sialkot, an accused rickshaw driver raped a mentally-challenged woman in the surroundings of Sialkot International Airport here on Wednesday. According to police sources, the accused rickshaw driver identified as Iqbal brought an unidentified woman, stated to be mentally challenged, in his rickshaw there. He took her to nearby roadside bushes, where he raped her. Some people gathered there after listening to her hue and cry of the victim. The people caught the accused and later they handed over the accused to local police. The Airport Police have sent the accused behind bars after registration of a rape case against him. The victim has been shifted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. In Hafizabad, a young unmarried girl was abducted by three persons here in Vanike Tarar. According to police source, Shaista Parveen, widow of Muhammad Azam had gone to the graveyard and her young daughter Esha Parveen was alone in her house when three accused, later identified as: Kaleemullah, Ali and Yazdan came to her house in a vehicle and bundled her into the vehicle and took her to unknown location. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigating. However, neither the abductee could be recovered, nor the accused could be arrested till filing of the report.

Salah Uddin’s father moves court for exhumation of body

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Online): The father of Salah Uddin refusing to accept post-mortem report of his son tortured to death by police, has filed a petition in the court seeking exhumation and re-post-mortem of the dead body. According to media reports, Muhammad Afzal, father of Salah Uddin has filed a petition in the court of Judicial magistrate Rahim Yar Khan, making government, MS Sheikh Zaid Hospital and police respondents.

He submitted in the petition that post-mortem of Salah Uddin was conducted without informing him despite the fact that name, address and phone No of Salah Uddin’s family was written on his arm. The copy of post-mortem report was also not provided to him. Police had assured him verbally that there were no marks of violence on his body. But he found clear marks of violence on the parts of body of Salah Uddin during the performance of Ghusal in the home and he has pictures of these marks. He prayed the court to order for exhumation of body of Salah Uddin to carrying out post-mortem of the dead body again.