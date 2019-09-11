Share:

The President of the United States (US) Donald Trump is probably the most mercurial of all the presidents that the US has seen so far. President Trump firing John Bolton as National Security advisor is the latest move that shows the impulsiveness of Trump. Bolton, a known foreign policy hawk, had pressed Trump for a harder line on issues such as Iran and North Korea. And Trump realising that Bolton’s approaches were not generating results, eventually had no option other than firing him.

Two of Trump’s top aides signalling a possibility of Trump meeting with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, later this month at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, suggests that the US president wants an end to the impasse between the two sides.

While many may be celebrating the exit of Bolton, some will be mourning his sacking. The person leading the group of mourners is Israel’s Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. But Israeli PM has found Bolton’s replacement in the person of Mike Pompeo. Pompeo has already joined Israel in alleging that Tehran is busy in “possible undeclared nuclear activities.”

When such is the level of opposition against Iran and Trump’s advisors are constantly feeding him lies and assumptions, then reaching a new deal with Tehran is impossible. Pompeo telling that Bolton’s exit does not mean a significant policy shift indicates that the US will maintain maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

But to even start a new negotiations round with Iran, the US needs to show some flexibility. Otherwise, Iran emboldened by the Chinese announcement of $400bn investments in Iran’s energy and infrastructure sectors can ignore the US altogether.

Nevertheless, it is high time for Washington and Tehran to show some maturity. Sticking to hard positions will lead the two sides to nowhere. Leaders of the two sides need to show some political dexterity so that the new deal, if ever reached, is a win-win situation for both parties.