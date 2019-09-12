Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the Muslim Ummah should learn the lesson of unity, brotherhood and sacrifice from Markaye Karbala and following in the Hussaini Philosophy to thwart conspiracies against the foundation of Islam and Muslims.

Addressing the participants of 22nd annual “Shuhada-e-Karbala Conference” held here on Wednesday, the SAMP emphasised that “Hussaini Philosophy” is the name of truth, principles and a glowing example of courage, patience, perseverance and determination. “This philosophy gives the immortal lesson to fight against tyranny to uphold the truth under any circumstances,” she asserted.

A large number of Ulema belonging to all schools of thought also attended the conference. Various scholars and Ulema also spoke on the occasion and stressed the need for forging complete unity in the ranks for defeating the enemies of Pakistan and Islam.

Dr Firdous urged the people to seek inspiration from sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against tyranny, dictatorship and terrorism, to put the country on path of progress and development.

She said that at Karbala the family of Holy Prophet (SAWW) and His grandson offered supreme sacrifice to uphold the golden principles of Islam against the undemocratic and dictatorial powers.

She added that the tragedy of Karbala is remembered as a historic event which set lasting example of rendering sacrifice for upholding truth and principles. “The Jihad fought by Hazrat Imam Hussain along with his companions is a glowing and unprecedented example of courage, patience perseverance and determination,” she stressed.

Firdous maintained that Ashura gives the message of not to hesitate from offering any sacrifice for upholding the principles of truthfulness and Islamic values.

She added that today the Muslim Ummah is passing through a difficult phase of its history and is confronted problems and challenges of extremism and terrorism. She said that today Ummah needs the spirit of Karbala, and added that with spirit of sacrifice and unflinching determination, the Muslims can overcome all prevailing challenges.

She narrated that the best way to pay tribute to the martyrs of Karbala is to make commitment on this day to work and devote oneself for the development and strength of the country.

She narrated that the day is a reminder of how to stand up for the right with dauntless courage for freedom and justice.

She said that Karbala would always be quoted as an example of determination and resolve, by a group of devotees who set the example of sacrifice and bravery against a despot.

She said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) stood up to a dictator to protect the Islamic values. His supreme sacrifice reflects the spirit of Islam which is against tyranny and despotism. “Let us pledge that we shall fight against tyranny, ignorance, dictatorship, terrorism, barbarism and violence in the light of the principles set by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). Only then can we put our country on the path of development and progress,” she revealed.

Dr Firdous said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions had rendered supreme sacrifices in Karbala for the glory of Islam which would be remembered in all times to come.

The SAPM said that it is the high time that the Muslims should follow the fundamental principles of Islam and golden teachings of the greatest educationist of mankind Hazrat Muhammad (SAWW) for overcoming multifarious problems.

The special assistant to PM regretted that Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a landlocked valley, illegally occupied by Indian Army, has been converted into a Karbala by Occupying Indian forces, as a result of which the oppressed Kashmiris are confronted problems since long. The unarmed Kashmiris have been struggling for the freedom of their motherland from Indian yoke despite of barbarism and worst brutalities of Indian forces there. She strongly condemned the brutal policies of the Indian government and longest lock-down in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir but the Indian extremist government would face defeat and Kashmir would soon become free from Indian yoke, the SAPM concluded.