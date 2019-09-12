Share:

LAHORE - The nation observed the death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Wednesday. Public and private sector organisations, political parties and educational institutions arranged symposiums, walks, exhibitions and national songs competitions to highlight the personality, leadership and achievements of Jinnah.

Newspapers published supplements while state owned PTV and private channels aired special transmission to pay homage to father of the nation and highlight his vision for the motherland.

In Lahore, the ruling PTI arranged a seminar titled ‘Quaid’s Kashmir’ at Canal View Housing Society. The speakers paid homage to the great leader for his untiring efforts for giving a separate homeland to Muslims of sub continent. They urged the youth to follow the principles of Jinnah for making Pakistan strong and prosperous. They said that the Quaid had rightly termed Kashmir as jugular vein of Pakistan due to water sources. They said that Narendra Modi had turned heaven on earth to a hell. They appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for raising a strong voice for the oppressed people and internationalising Kashmir issue. They expressed hope the Kashmiris would soon get their due right to self determination.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876. He was a lawyer, a legendary politician and the founder of Pakistan. Jinnah was Pakistan’s first Governor-General. Jinnah passed away on September 11, 1948.

In his message, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said: “Jinnah fought for a separate homeland of Muslims in the subcontinent. He was a man of principles who never compromised on his principled stance.” Calling for following the golden principles of Jinnah, the CM said: “His (Jinnah’s) motto of Unity, Faith and Discipline is guarantor of progress and prosperity of the country.

Meanwhile, the cabinet paid rich tributes to Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, saying that great leaders like him were born in centuries. Cabinet members observed that Jinnah never cared for his health in the struggle for Pakistan.

They noted that it was lamentable that Muslims and other minorities were badly treated in India even today. The chief minister said that persistent fanaticism of Hindus had proved the truthfulness of Quaid-e-Azam with regard to achieving a separate homeland for Muslims.