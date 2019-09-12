Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the new local government system being introduced by the PTI government will genuinely bring revolution in the lives of the people.

Presiding over a high-level meeting here on Wednesday regarding the new local government system to be introduced in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran said these local governments will prove to be nurseries of the national leadership.

“Under this new system, locally elected representatives will be fully empowered so that they do not face any problems regarding development and resolution of the problems of their areas. Unlike the past, the new system focuses on transfer of development funds to the local level. This will help resolve basic problems of the people,” the premier said, adding that the new system would also ensure distribution of funds without any distinction and do away with the practice of giving funds to particular areas on the basis of personal liking or disliking.

“Under our new LG system, the aim is to make sure that these elected local representatives’ face the minimum possible difficulty in executing maintenance or development projects,” said PM Imran.

The prime minister said the new local government system would not only enable the people to directly elect capable and eligible representatives at Tehsil and Municipal level but this will also strengthen the political parties. He was confident that fully empowered representatives will devote their full energies for the development of their areas and redressal of the problems of the people.

The meeting was briefed about the main contours of the local government system to be introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces.

The meeting was attended by KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan, KP Governor Shah Farman, Federal Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, senior PTI leader Asad Umar and other top officials.

ECONOMIC ZONES

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed to complete establishment of economic zones on priority basis and promote mutual coordination and cooperation among concerned departments to remove impediments in this regard.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday regarding progress made so far on the establishment of Special Economic Zones in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that completion of economic zones would further facilitate the business community in doing business.

Imran Khan said expedited economic activities would not only strengthen Pakistan’s economy, but also create job opportunities for the youths. He said facilitating business community was the top priority of the government.

The prime minister was informed that work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City Faisalabad would be completed by the end of this year, while Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and Bahawalpur Industrial Estate projects to be completed by March next year.

He was told that Rashakai Economic Zone will be completed by June next year.

The PM was told that establishment of new business zones in various districts of Punjab will create employment opportunities to hundreds of thousands of young people.

A proposal to set up Cottage Business and Resident Parks was also presented in the meeting to promote small and medium businesses.

The prime minister was briefed that in the first phase, Cottage Business Parks will be established in 10 districts of Punjab to promote small and medium businesses, which will be gradually extended to other districts as well.

He was informed that Cottage Business and Resident Parks will promote specific industrial products of various cities and provide business opportunities to women under their own roof.

He was also given detailed briefing on establishment of special zones for various sectors like health city in Punjab.

He directed his advisor on Commerce to present a detailed report on tax exemption on the import of machinery and equipment used in hospitals.