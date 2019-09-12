Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Foreign Office has clarified that there is no Pakistani among those killed in a stampede in Karbala. In a statement, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan Embassy Camp Office in Karbala is closely monitoring the situation where more than 30 pilgrims were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in a stampede. The spokesperson extended sincere condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. Hundreds of thousands of Shia pilgrims from around the world swarmed Karbala, around 100 kilometres (60 miles) south of Iraq’s capital Baghdad, to pay homage to the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions to uphold the truth.