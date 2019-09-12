Share:

JEDDAH - The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) announced on Wednesday that it will call an emergency meeting soon at the level of foreign ministers to review the recent statement of the Israeli prime minister.

On Tuesday, Benjamin Netanyahu pledged during an electoral rally that if he wins general elections slated for Sept. 17, he would annex parts of occupied lands in the West Bank including north of the Dead Sea and Jordan Valley.

Yousef bin Al-Othaimeen, the OIC secretary general, strongly condemned the intention of Netanyahu to impose Israel’s sovereignty over Palestinian territories in case he wins the Israeli general elections. The OIC chief also emphasized that this “dangerous announcement is another aggression against the Palestinian people’s rights”.He said the meeting will discuss the possible political and legal measures that could be taken to confront Israel’s new aggression.