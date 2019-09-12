Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced to hold a big public gathering in Muzaffarabad on September 13 (Friday) to express solidarity with besieged people of Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the aim of this gathering was to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of Occupied Kashmir by Indian Occupation forces.

In a post shared on Twitter, the premier said that the jalsa was in order to “send a message to the world about the continuing siege of [Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir] IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; [and] to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them”.

Since unilateral annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India on August 5 with an indefinite lockdown, prime minister has repeatedly raised concern about the situation in the disputed region.

Earlier, Prime Minister had asked the entire nation that an event would be held every week to show solidarity with the Kashmiri people, starting from August 30, when Pakistanis came out in droves to observe ‘Kashmir Hour’ from 12pm to 12:30pm to express solidarity with Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

The premier’s announcement of the Muzaffarabad jalsa came a day after Pakistan delivered a joint statement on behalf of over 50 countries at the United Nations Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the president of the council, the statement said that the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, particularly after India’s action on August 5, required the “urgent attention of the Human Rights Council and human rights mechanisms”.

“We share the concern expressed by the High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms Michelle Bachelet regarding the impact of recent actions on the human rights of Kashmiris.”

As per the statement, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Special Procedures in their joint press release on August 22 and civil society organisations as well international media had “repeatedly expressed serious concerns about the unprecedented restrictions and on the continuous curfew imposed since August 5, curbing of fundamental freedoms, communications blackout and reports of widespread torture, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, molestation of women, and enforced disappearances”.

PM to inaugurate Torkham border on 14th

Agencies add: Chief Minister of KPK Mehmood Khan on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Pak-Afghan Torkham border on September 14th.

Chief Minister in a video message said that Pak-Afghan border at Torkham has been opened for 24 hours on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that trade towards Central Asia would get growth by opening of border. He said that all preparations in this regard have been completed.

He hoped that the decision would bring job opportunities in Afghanistan.

Mehmood Khan said that misconceptions between both sides of the border would end by this action. The decision is likely to boost bilateral trade and cooperation between the two countries.

One of the busiest ports of entry between the two neighbouring countries, Torkham is located along the 2,500 km international border that separates Pakistan and Afghanistan and serves as a major transportation and shipping site.

China welcomes

Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday said that his country welcomed the decision of Pakistan Government for opening Pak-Afghan Torkham border by 24/7.

He was addressing a two-day conference on CPEC–BRI (Built and Road Initiative) at university of Peshawar on Wednesday.

The Chinese Ambassador said that China intended to build various facilities including cold storage, hospital and enhanced Customs facilities at Torkham border. He said that China wanted early completion of Karachi-Peshawar motorway besides increasing industrial and trade relations with Pakistan.

He said that China would support the peace overtures underway in Afghanistan.

He said that international agreements and laws were applicable to Kashmir.