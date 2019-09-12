Share:

LAHORE - Supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz observed the death anniversary of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, at the party secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday.

The party workers held special seminars and rallies to pay tribute to their leader for her role in keeping alive the party when the top leadership was jailed by a military dictator.

The speakers said despite being a domestic woman, she left unprecedented marks on country’s politics with courage. Pervaiz Rasheed, Asif Kirmani, Pervaiz malik, Imran Nazir, Rana Mubashir, Tauseef Shah, Mirza Javed and Zafar Abbas Gilani were among the key speakers. Paying tribute, Pervaiz said “Kulsoom Nawaz never bowed to a dictator. She always fight for democracy and democratic norms. Despite worst kind of victimisation and false cases, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders remained steadfast. The rulers had no courage to hold local bodies elections as they fearing defeat.” Kirmani said: “The Sharif family was jailed for the sake of honour to vote. Other speakers said the country was anxiously waiting to see the Sharif family out of jails to run country’s affairs.