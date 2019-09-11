Share:

Manzoor Junior has many fond memories of his glittering career but he picked Pakistan vs India final in Asian Games in New Delhi in 1982 where Pakistan thrashed arch-rival 7-1 in front of Indra Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi.

It was the proudest moment when Pakistan flag rose above the Indian flag in the prize ceremony in New Delhi in front of their prime minister,” said Manzoor Junior.

Manzoor Junior held the ball for consecutive 5 minutes in dying moments of the semifinal of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics against Australia, which helped Pakistan make way to the final against Germany. Pakistan also defeated Germany 2-1 to annex the 1984 Olympics gold medal. On this phenomenal performance, the then President of Pakistan Late Gen Zia-ul-Haq kissed Manzoor’s hand, terming it “golden hand”.

He said that General Ziaul Haq, the-then Pakistan President was full of praise for hockey team and invited them in Islamabad to honor them and also rewarded the hockey team. He said General Zia was familiar with each hockey player very well and always addressed each player by his name. He lamented, however, that no such patronage at government level has been seen for hockey players since long.

Manzoor Jr’s golden career

Year event venue Medal

1975 World Cup Kula Lumpur Silver

1975 Pre Olympics Games Montreal Silver

1976 Olympics Montreal Bronze

1976 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Lahore Gold

1977 Asia Junior World Cup Kula Lumpur Gold

1978 World Cup Buenos Aires Gold

1978 Asian Games Bangkok Gold

1978 Champions Trophy Lahore Gold

1979 Junior Hockey World Cup Paris Gold

1979 Esonda World Cup Perth Gold

1980 Champions Trophy Lahore Gold

1980 Four Nation Malaysia Gold

1980 Four Nation Singapore Gold

1980 Four Nation Poland Gold

1982 World Cup Mumbai Gold

1982 Asia Cup Karachi Gold

1982 Asian Games New Delhi Gold

1984 Olympics Los Angeles Gold

1984 Champions Trophy Karachi Silver