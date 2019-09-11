Manzoor Junior has many fond memories of his glittering career but he picked Pakistan vs India final in Asian Games in New Delhi in 1982 where Pakistan thrashed arch-rival 7-1 in front of Indra Gandhi and Rajeev Gandhi.

READ MORE: US will delay some US tariffs on Chinese goods: Trump

It was the proudest moment when Pakistan flag rose above the Indian flag in the prize ceremony in New Delhi in front of their prime minister,” said Manzoor Junior.

Manzoor Junior held the ball for consecutive 5 minutes in dying moments of the semifinal of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics against Australia, which helped Pakistan make way to the final against Germany. Pakistan also defeated Germany 2-1 to annex the 1984 Olympics gold medal.  On this phenomenal performance, the then President of Pakistan Late Gen Zia-ul-Haq kissed Manzoor’s hand, terming it “golden hand”.

He said that General Ziaul Haq, the-then Pakistan President was full of praise for hockey team and invited them in Islamabad to honor them and also rewarded the hockey team. He said General Zia was familiar with each hockey player very well and always addressed each player by his name. He lamented, however, that no such patronage at government level has been seen for hockey players since long.

Manzoor Jr’s golden career

READ MORE: Law Minister Farogh Naseem hints at imposing Article 149 in Karachi

Year                      event                           venue            Medal

 

1975                      World Cup                     Kula Lumpur            Silver

1975             Pre Olympics Games               Montreal               Silver

READ MORE: UN Secretary-General concerned by Netanyahu's West Bank annexation threat

1976                      Olympics                         Montreal             Bronze

1976            Quaid-e-Azam Trophy                Lahore                  Gold

1977            Asia Junior World Cup           Kula Lumpur             Gold

1978                      World Cup                    Buenos Aires             Gold

READ MORE: Tag line for PM's visit to AJK capital introduced

1978                   Asian Games                      Bangkok                Gold

1978               Champions Trophy                   Lahore                  Gold

1979         Junior Hockey World Cup               Paris                   Gold

1979               Esonda World Cup                    Perth                   Gold

READ MORE: Pakistan briefs FATF on steps taken by govt to curb “white collar crime”

1980               Champions Trophy                   Lahore                  Gold

1980                     Four Nation                       Malaysia                Gold

1980                     Four Nation                      Singapore               Gold

1980                     Four Nation                         Poland                  Gold

READ MORE: Ahsan Iqbal says economy of Pakistan is in danger

1982                      World Cup                         Mumbai                 Gold

1982                       Asia Cup                          Karachi                 Gold

1982                   Asian Games                     New Delhi               Gold

1984                      Olympics                      Los Angeles              Gold

READ MORE: No compromise on J&K: Interior Minister

1984               Champions Trophy                  Karachi                Silver