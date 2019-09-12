Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter president Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that PTI was and is against the idea of the division of Sindh province, and accused the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) of misleading voters through vitriolic propaganda.

Addressing a press conference in the committee room of Sindh Assembly here Thursday, flanked by opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi Khuram Sherzaman, PTI Sindh general secretary Mehfooz Ursani, MPA Dua Bhutto, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Ali Gigi and others, he said under the Article 149 the Federation would give directives to the Sindh government, so that it could work properly and deliver to the people. The discussion comes as Farogh Naseem, an MQM-P representative, suggested that Article 149 may be used to give greater control over Karachi to the federal government.

In the press conference, Adil demanded that Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah resign from his post, as he claimed that Shah's government had destroyed Sindh. He shared his conviction that jailed PPP leader, Faryal Talpur, was suffering in imprisonment because of the curses she received from the public her government neglected. He also accused government corruption in development projects a leading cause of the spread of AIDS and hepatitis in the province. The Sindh government's claims that the federal government was not sending the province its due funds were rubbished, and criticism was leveled at the PPP government for failing to provide Karachi with a mass infrastructure project.

At one point in the press conference, Sheikh began talking about the dangers of stray dogs in Sindh. Thousands of people remained injured due to dog bites, Sheikh claimed, adding that the vaccines for such bites were rarely available, making stray dogs a health crisis. He gave the figure of 92000 as those who are wounded due to dog bites in Sindh, demanding that the government address the stray dog population in Sindh.

The press conference came at a time the Prime Minister developed a special committee to address the garbage crisis of Karachi, stoking fears that the federal government sought to capture administrative control in the city.