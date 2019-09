Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to expedite police reforms in the province without any delay. Talking to the chief minister who called on him here on Wednesday, the prime minister directed him to seek help from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to reform the police department.

The chief minister briefed the prime minister about the proposed police reforms his provincial government plans to introduce in the province.