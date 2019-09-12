Share:

LAHORE - Accusing the Punjab government of not honouring the lawful production orders issued by Sindh Assembly speaker for MPA Faryal Talpur, the PPP has threatened of strong protest.

Addressing a press conference at PPP Secretariat in Model Town on Wednesday, provincial party president Qamar Zaman Kaira said that violation of orders was unlawful which could cause workers to come out on roads.

Flanked by Chaudhry Manzoor, Aslam Gill and others, he said that transferring hearing of cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur to Islamabad was a bad precedent. He demanded shifting Zardari and Talpur back to Karachi as investigation had been completed. He said that Punjab chief minister would be held responsible for any mishap with Zardari.

Kaira said that Zardari would never bow down before any pressure on reversing the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission award. He alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan takes pleasure in troubling Zardari. He also alleged the federal government was trying to run parallel systems both in Sindh and Azad Jammu& Kashmir. The PPP leader said that the PM would never invite AJK PM to meetings on Kashmir and Sindh CM to those relating to Karachi. Kaira said the federal government also acted unconstitutionally by forming a committee on Karachi, whereas it cut NFC award share of Sindh by Rs125 billion leading to pressure on the provincial budget.

Lamenting at increasing incidents of police torture, he said when the ruling party would not greet its political rivals and the rulers would abuse adversaries then this attitude would be reflected in society.

He said the law-enforcers should be held responsible for illegalities and misbehavior after giving them the required powers.

He recalled that the PTI before coming into power had been talking of purging the police of political intervention but each DPO and SHO has been deployed on the recommendation of MNA and MPAs.