SIALKOT/MUZAFFARGARH/ATTOCK/ HAFIZABAD/GUJRANWALA-Thousands of processions, majalis, seminar, rallies, Quran Khwani and other functions were held across Punjab to pay homage and tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions over their unparallel supreme sacrifices they rendered at Karbala for upholding the true spirit of Islam and it values.

In SIALKOT: Youm-e-Ashur, the 10th of Muharram was observed with reverence and solemnity across district amid tight security.

As many as 154 small and big Zuljinnah processions were taken out in Sialkot district amid, which passed through their traditional routes. Hundreds of Majaalis were also held in different parts of Sialkot district where Ulema and Zakireen highlighted the sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his family for the cause of Islam at Karbala.

The processions were terminated at the main Imambargahs in Imam Sahib Chowk, Adda Pasruriyan and the other Zuljinnah processions coming from the different areas merged into main processions at Chowk Shaheedaan Sialkot city.

Thousands of mourners walked in the processions and express their grief by wailing and beating their chests and flagellating themselves with hands and knife-fitted chains.

The Zakirs, Naat Khwaans and other religious scholars also highlighted the significance of the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who laid down their lives for supremacy of justice and righteousness. Water and milk Sabeels were also set up to quench the thirst of the mourners, in stark contrast to the situation of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions who were denied even a drop of water by their heartless enemies.

In MUZAFFARGARH: Ashure Muharram was observed with solemnity and respect to tribute to the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (RA) and his 72 companions at Karbala, amid foolproof security arrangements.

DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar briefed the media about strict security plan to protect the mourners from any untoward incident. He informed that foolproof security measures were adopted for 244 processions and majaalis across the district. He informed that a total of 4,000 security officials including volunteers were deployed to guard the processions and majaalis.

Further mobile phone services was suspended in sensitive areas as 59 processions and 16 majaalis were declared sensitive. CCTV cameras and drone cameras were also utilized to monitor the activities of anti-social elements and ensure peace.

The personnel of Dolphin squad, Elite Force and Quick Response Force kept patrolling across the district, especially the sensitive areas.

Rush of people was witnessed graveyards where people thronged to offer Fateha for their loved ones on this special day. The efforts made by TMA and other line department remained appreciative and exemplary as acknowledged by Syed Jaffer Mehdi.

District Emergency Officer Dr IrshadulHaq visited all Imambargahs in the city and checked first Aid camps set up by Rescue 1122.

In ATTOCK: As many as 50 processions of Alam-o-Zuljinnah were taken out from different imambargah of the district including central procession which was taken out from Imambargah Hussainia. All the processions after passing through designated routes culminated peacefully. Main procession which was taken out from Imambargah Hussania Attock, culminated at Karbala Haleem Shah amid tight security.

Attock DC Ishratullah Khan Niazi, DPO Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari, ASP Waqas Khan, AC Jannat Hussain, SHOsof the respective areas supervised the processions. The Azadars recited Nohas in groups and also performed Zanjeer Zani and Matum. Sabeels of water, milk and food stalls were setup by local organisers at different points for the mourners. While a special mobile medical team from District Headquarters Hospital Attock and Rescue 1122 provided medical cover.

Later, a Majlis was held in which zakreen highlighted the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and the brutality of Yazidiyat at Karbala. They said Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is the symbol of a unique philosophy and his life draws a line of demarcation between noble and evil forces. Karbala is an incident that gives the message of upholding righteousness and truth to the mankind for their eternal success, they added.

As many As 145 processions and 754 majaalis were held peacefully at various parts of the district on Youm Ashur for which police provided foolproof security.

Beside fire-brigade, civil defence and bomb disposal squad, all hospitals, Rescue 1122 and Edhi centres remained on high alert.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari specially participated in the main procession. On his request Sikhs, Christians and Hindus which included Sardar Santok Singh, Kalyan Singh, Javed Johnson, Victor Khurshid Alam, Pundat Arif Khokhar and others participated in the procession. They had set up special stalls of sweet water and milk. They said the incident of Karbala is such a incident which cannot be ignored by any human being. All religions believe in it and pay tribute and homage to Haztat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers. They said they are united under one flag and there exist no differences amongst all Pakistanis. More than 2000 cops were deployed to ensure foolproof security to the mourners. Special monitoring rooms were established to monitor the processions.

In HAFIZABAD: Ashura-e-Muharram was observed in Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian, Sukheke Mandi, Jalalpur Bhattian, Vanike Tarar and other towns of the district with religious reverence and in peaceful atmosphere on Tuesday.

As many as 36 Alam, Zuljinnah and Tazia processions were taken out in the district. No untoward incident was reported from any place of the district.

More than 1,500 cops, teams of Elite Force and large number of volunteers were deployed to ensure peaceful conditions.

CCTV cameras were installed in different places to monitor the processions. All entry points in the district were sealed and walk through gates were installed to check suspicious elements. The DPO and DC himself supervised the security arrangements. The licensees of tazia and local citizens have appreciated the security arrangements made by the local administration for maintaining peace.

The Rescue-1122 and health department had set up first-aid camps at different places in the district and provided first-aid to hundreds of mourners and shifted dozen others to the nearest hospital.

The citizens also installed sabeels en route the processions.

The Zakreen and Ulema of the area have called upon the believers to forge greater unity to foil the evil designs of infidels. They also called upon the Ummah to unite to frustrate the evil designs of Indian government and to check atrocities on the unarmed innocent men and women in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In GUJRANWALA: Youme Ashur was also observed in Gujranwala with religious zeal and fervour as hundreds of mourning processions were taken out from different parts of the district.

Main procession was taken from Imambargah Gulistan Maarfat, which after passing through traditional routes - clock tower, Kasera Bazaar, Pak Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Bagheechi Chowk, the procession ended at Imambargah Gulistan-e-Maarfat. Heavy contingents of police and other law enforcement personnel provided foolproof security to the mourners and had cordoned off the route since morning.

Barricades and slip streets were set up on roads and along the procession route. In their sermons, religious scholars highlighted the significance of the sacrifices rendered by Karbala`s martyrs and called upon the Ummah to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for the glory of Islam. Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood, RPO Tariq Abbas Qureshi, DC Naila Baqar and CPO Dr Moeen Masood visited the procession routs and inspected security arrangements. The overall law and order situation was monitored from control rooms set up at DC office and CPO office.

In OKARA: Youme Ashur was observed in the district with sanctity and fervour. Dozens of Aalm and Zuljinah processions were taken out from various areas of the district to highlight the philosophy of martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his followers. The district administration and the police had taken foolproof security arrangements. The believers had set up sweet water, milk and food sables on the route of processions. District Police Officer Jahanzeb Nazeer Khan remained with the main procession and kept monitoring the security measures. As many as 800 police men were deployed for security across the district. Besides, the Health Department, Lesco, Rescue 1122 and other relevant departments also remained alert to meet any eventuality.