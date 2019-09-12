Share:

Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) in Islamabad is the only university from Pakistan to make it to the list of top 500 universities across the world, according to a ranking list released on Wednesday.

The Times Higher Education Would University Rankings 2020 places QAU in the 401-500 university list, with an impressive female to male student ratio of 57:43.

Other Pakistani universities, although failing to make it to the top 500 list, do feature in the top 1400 universities in the world. A total of 14 Pakistani universities are in the top 1400 universities globally.

Of these, five are located in the Islamabad area, five in Lahore, and one each in Faisalabad, Sargodha and Peshawar. No university from Sindh or Balochistan made to the top 1400 universities in the world.

The universities who made it to the list from Pakistan, apart from the Quaid-e-Azam University, include:

University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (801-1000)

International Islamic University, Islamabad (801-1000)

Lahore University of Management Sciences (801–1000)

National University of Sciences and Technology (801–1000)

University of the Punjab (801–1000)

Bahauddin Zakariya University (1001+)

University of Engineering & Technology, Lahore (1001+)

Government College University, Lahore (1001+)

University of Peshawar (1001+)

PMAS Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (1001+)

University of Sargodha (1001+)

University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore (1001+)

The ranking list scored countries based on the female to male student ratio, the student to staff ratio and the number of students enrolled, according to the details uploaded on the Times website.

University of Oxford in the United Kingdom has topped the rankings for a third year running, as the University of Cambridge, also located in the UK, dropped to third place this year.

Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are also among the top five ranked universities, and the California Institute of Technology has grabbed second spot in the overall list.

Chinese universities have improved their rankings a lot, but British and American schools still dominate the rankings list. The top ranked schools are all historically technology-focused institutions.