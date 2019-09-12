Share:

ISLAMABAD - Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah always remained steadfast ,whenever, he faced any difficulty and never compromised on his principles.

Paying tributes to Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he said that the Quaid also never imposed his decisions on others. “Quaid-e-Azam remained steadfast on the principles of discipline, freedom, democracy, rule of law and social justice,” he added. In a message on the occasion of the 71st death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed on September 11, he said that the guiding principles of the Quaid were faith, unity and discipline.

The challenges faced by Pakistan could be countered by keeping unity in our ranks, he added. The Speaker said that the success of Quaid-e-Azam was a unique occurrence in the history of the nations and he achieved it by strictly following his principles and observing non-violence. Asad said that “We can pay glowing tributes to Quaid-e-Azam by following his principles. The anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam reminds us that we have to complete his mission of a strong and better Pakistan.” Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri in his message said that the exemplary principles of Quaid-e-Azam and his immense leadership abilities could not be forgotten.