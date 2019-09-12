Share:

MIRPUR - Rich tributes were paid to founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 71st death anniversary that was observed across Azad Jammu Kashmir on Wednesday with due respect and honour.

Like all previous years, the death anniversary of the father of the nation was marked in AJK state with the renewal of the pledge to continue struggle for the completion of Pakistan through the liberation of occupied Jammu & Kashmir from Indian subjugation and accession of entire Jammu Kashmir state to Pakistan since Quaid-e-Azam had described Kashmir as the jugular vein of Pakistan. The major ceremony to pay rich tributes to Hazrat Quaid-e-Azam, the founder of Pakistan, was held here on Wednesday under the auspices of the Jinnah Foundation with the coordination of local senior journalists and other organizations of the civil society.

It was attended by the city elite representing diverse segments of the civil society including social and political workers, senior Kashmiri journalists, members of the business community, Ulema and scholars.

Participants offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul in eternal peace with firm resolve to continue the mission of great departed leader for the completion of Pakistan - through getting occupied Jammu Kashmir liberated from Indian clutches and making accession of the entire Jammu & Kashmir to Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

Addressing the ceremony speakers including the Jinnah Foundation Chief Dr Amin Chaudhry, Secretary General Altaf Hamid Rao, Dr Khalid Yousaf, the Organization’s Youth Wing Chief Wasif Amin Chaudhry, Muslim Conference’s local leader Shakoor Mughal and others paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam for his lifelong services for the Muslims of the subcontinent through making a separate country for them through his high intellect and talent.

Speakers vowed the unflinching stance and determination declaring that the people of Jammu & Kashmir would continue their freedom struggle for the liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian illegal and forcible rule and for the achievement of their legitimate right to self determination.

They also reiterated the Kashmiris firm resolve to continue following the policy articulated by Quaid-e-Azam on Jammu & Kashmir.

Dr Amin said, on the occasion, that the best way to pay rich tribute to Quaid-e-Azam is to continue his mission with fullest national spirit for making Pakistan and fully prosperous and developed country as envisioned by late father of the nation.

He reiterated Kashmiris resolve to continue the policy of father of the nation on Jammu & Kashmir.

The participants of the ceremony offered fateha for the rest of the departed soul of the Quaid in eternal peace besides special prayers for the security, stability, integrity and prosperity of Pakistan - besides for turning the country the invincible fort of Islam as envisioned by the founder of Pakistan. They also prayed for early success of the Kashmir freedom movement through early liberation of the occupied part of the Jammu & Kashmir state from long Indian subjugation.