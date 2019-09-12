Share:

KARACHI - An incident of dacoity happened in the house of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Taj Haider. Police tried to hide the incident but Senator said it is the second incident of robbery in one month.

As per details, Haider’s house located at Guzri area of Karachi was robbed. He said the incident was obvious when he returned to his Karachi residence after Tharparkar visit.

The suspects fled after looting jewelry and cash. Police arrived at the crime scene and started investigation. SHO Guzri said police busy in finding the facts about this incident.