ISLAMABAD - Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has disbursed cheques amounting to Rs 1.7 million among the people affected by Indian shelling along the Line of Control (LoC). “The government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people residing along the LoC and all out efforts are being made to address their problems on priority”, an official of the AJK government said. Despite financial difficulties, the Federal government gave 12.6 per cent additional development funds during the current fiscal year, enabling the AJK government to give an additional package of Rs 3 billion for the affected people, he said.