WASHINGTON- US scientists have provided strong evidence to the hypothesis that dinosaurs were wiped out after an asteroid slammed into Earth.

The study published on Monday in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences described what happened in the hundreds of feet of rocks that filled the impact crater within the first 24 hours after impact.

When the asteroid hit the planet, it set wildfires, triggered tsunamis and blasted much sulfur into the air that blocked the sun, which caused the deadly global cooling, according to the hypothesis.

The asteroid hit with the equivalent power of 10 billion atomic bombs of the size used in World War II and the blast ignited trees and plants that were thousands of miles away and triggered a massive tsunami.