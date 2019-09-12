Share:

Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that his remarks regarding imposition of article-149 to solve aggravating situation in Karachi were taken out of context.

Talking to a private TV channel, the minister said that he only suggested to impose article-149 but his statement was wrongly disseminated.

We should focus on improving the system of local governments in Karachi, he recommended.

Farogh Naseem said that no decision has yet been taken related to the Article-149 however, Sindh will not bear ‘Governor Raj’. Will move Supreme Court (SC) if stopped from doing our work, he warned.

Earlier, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said it is the time to implement article 149 in the city and that he will support the decision.

He said strict measures need to be adopted to solve the outstanding issues of Karachi.