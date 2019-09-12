Share:

Lahore - Tevta with the help of ADB will set up six centres of excellence across Punjab to provide students with modern and updated skills training.Addressing a meeting with an Asian Development Bank (ADP) team on Wednesday Tevta Chairman Salman Siddique said providing youth with expertise was a priority. Welcoming the ADB assistance, he said: “Provision of modern labs in Tevta Institutions is on Tevta priorities list. ADB representative Norman Larocque assured him of cooperation. A joint team will be set up in this connection.