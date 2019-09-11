Share:

MYNANMAR - A three-year-old girl who it is alleged was raped at her nursery in Myanmar has given evidence via video link at a trial in the capital, Nay Pyi Taw.

The case of the toddler, who by law cannot be named, has caused outrage in the country. Campaigners have given her the name “Victoria”.

Police say the attack took place on 16 May. A school employee is under arrest abd charged with raping her. Police say a medical examination carried out after Victoria’s mother had noticed her injuries and taken her to hospital showed the girl had been sexually assaulted.

A school driver called Aung Kyaw Myo, also known as Aung Gyi, was arrested in May in connection with the alleged rape. He was released for lack of evidence before being rearrested and charged.

He has yet to give evidence in court or enter a plea, the lawyer defending him told the BBC Burmese service.

They point to CCTV footage obtained by BBC Burmese which shows him going into the nursery on the day of the alleged attack and apparently waiting in the reception area. It’s claimed the video shows he had insufficient time to go and find Victoria and then attack her. “It is impossible that he did it.