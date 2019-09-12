Share:

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Wednesday marked the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, touting America’s military might directed against the Taliban, which gave sanctuary to the masterminds of strikes against New York and Washington. “The last four days, we have hit our enemy harder than they have ever been hit before. And that will continue,” Trump said during a remembrance ceremony at the Pentagon’s 9/11 memorial. “And if, for any reason, they come back to our country, we will go wherever they are, and use power — the likes of which the United States has never used before. And I’m not even talking about nuclear power. They will never have seen anything like what will happen to them. No enemy on earth can match the overwhelming strength skill and might of the American armed forces.” Trump pointed to the large military budgets during his presidency to the crowd of survivors and family members of those killed in the attacks. He also claimed the US military had increased its campaign against the Taliban greatly since he abruptly cancelled peace negotiations with them Saturday. Pentagon officials on Wednesday did not confirm whether the US military in Afghanistan had increased its offensives against Taliban insurgents substantially in recent days. However, Marine Gen Kenneth McKenzie, who leads US Central Command, told Reuters this week that increased combat efforts were likely now that Trump has cancelled negotiations. Trump thanked the first responders and those who joined the military in the wake of the attacks. He spoke of individuals killed in the attacks who used their final moments to save other lives, and their family members, some of whom were in attendance. “We offer you all that we have, our unwavering loyalty, our undying devotion and our internal pledge that your loved ones will never ever be forgotten,” Trump said, calling 9/11 a “dark and wretched day.” Trump recalled learning of the first attack while watching television news before watching the second plane strike the South Tower “at tremendous speed.” “It was then that I realised the world was going to change,” he said.