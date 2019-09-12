Share:

LAHORE - Two people were killed in gun attacks which took place in different parts of the metropolis, police said on Wednesday. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy. A 40-year-old businessman was shot dead by unidentified gunmen near Chowki Begum Kot on Wednesday afternoon. The deceased was identified by police as Tariq, a car showroom owner. A police official said the victim was shot multiple times from a point blank range. The police were investigating the killing with no arrest made yet. In another incident, two motorcyclists shot dead a 35-year-old man in the Gulshan-e-Ravi police precincts. The deceased was identified by police as Bilal. The attackers fled instantly. The police shifted the body to the morgue for autopsy and launched the investigation with no arrest made yet.