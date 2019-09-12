Share:

MITHI - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem said on Monday that people of the area were jubilant over above normal rainfall this monsoon following worst drought in 2018 and the preceding years.

He further said that rains had added to the beauty of the Thar desert, attracting tourists in large numbers.

Thaheem said that the hilly area of Parkar, including its headquarter Nangarparkar, had so far received little over three hundred millimetres (mm) of rainfall.

This, he added, had attracted tourists to the area in large numbers. “Still hundreds of families visit the area, particularly its historical places, including the Jain temples, the ancient mosque at Bhodesar and the Hindu temples in the lap of hills.

“Kaloi tauka received 266 mm of rainfall followed by Mithi and Islamkot, which were blessed with 235 and 220 mm of rainfall respectively,” the DC said.

Thaheem informed that Chachro and Dahli talukas only received 156 and 105 mm of rainfall, respectively, which, according to him, were not sufficient for the crops cultivation.

He clarified that this was the amount of rainfall received by towns, while the rural areas might have received more rainfall.

He said that despite less rains in two talukas, there was enough fodder for the animals and hoped that the areas would receive more rains courtesy post-monsoon weather systems.

Thaheem claimed that the number of tourists visiting various parts of the Thar desert was unprecedented.

He also praised the youth of Thar and tourists, who shared the pictures of green Thar on social media, which, according to him, were going viral worldwide.

Tharparkar DC said that the district administration was ready to provide due facilities to the reporters of national and international media if they wished to visit the area.

He also highly lauded the efforts of police department and Rangers personnel for maintaining the law and order situation.