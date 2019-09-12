Share:

RIYADH - Commander Islamic Military Alliance Gen (Retd) Raheel Sharif has called upon international community to take immediate steps to stop Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

He said this while addressing a ceremony held here in Pakistan Embassy. He called for initiation of immediate actions by world community to stop continuing Indian forces atrocities and genocide of Kashmiris in Indian Held Kashmir. The Indian fascist government under Modi has crossed all the limits, he said. Raheel Sharif said that Pakistan Army can face any challenge with dignity. The national spirit and valour demonstrated by Pakistan Armed Forces during September war was unprecedented, he added. “I pay tribute to all martyrs for sacrificing their lives for the sake of mother land. The efforts by Prime Minister Imran Khan and people of Pakistan for Kashmir cause are highly appreciable. Kashmir is incomplete agenda of partition. Kashmir issue will have to be addressed as per UN resolutions and will of people of Kashmir,” he stated.