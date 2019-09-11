Share:

Rawalpindi-‘Youm-e-Ashur’ was observed peacefully in the city on Tuesday with traditional religious spirit to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 diehard companions in the Karbala battle field.

Foolproof security arrangements were made by police, Rangers, Pak Army and other law enforcement agencies. Members of District Peace Committee also assisted the LEAs in the process. Massive search operations were also carried out across the district with arresting more than 200 suspects and shifting them to unknown locations for further probe.

On the directions of CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana, cops were deployed in and around ‘imambargahs’ and on the routes of mourning processions to avoid any danger. Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Ali Randhawa along with his team also visited the main route of procession and witnessed the arrangements made to facilitate the mourners.

“A total of 447 processions were carried out during Ashura-e-Muharram and due to stringent security arrangements made by the police, not a single untoward incident occurred,’” said the CPO. An Army helicopter also kept flying over the mourning route to monitor the situation.

PTI ministers and office bearers including Raja Rashid Hafeez and Amir Kiyani also visited Rawalpindi to review the security arrangements.

Moreover, walkthrough gates were installed at all entry points of mourning processions with security personnel frisking the mourners. Several people had set up ‘sabeels’ of water and milk and distributed rice among the mourners.

A total of 3,500 police cops with Rangers imparted security duties on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

According to police spokesman, CPO Capt (R) Faisal Rana applauded services of police officers including SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar, SSP Investigations Faisal Kamran, Divisional SPs Syed Ali, Rai Mazhar and Asif Masood and the cops due to which Youm-e-Ashur passed in a peaceful manner.

CTO Bin Ashraf also appreciated efforts of traffic wardens for easing traffic flow and for facilitating the ‘azadars’ on Youm e Ashur.

Pillion riding was banned by the district government. City Traffic Police took action against motorcyclists for violating the ban by impounding their bikes in different police stations, Wajid Satti, spokesman to the CTO said.

He added that cooperation and contribution of elected representatives, District Peace Committee, law-abiding media and peace-loving citizens made it possible to provide an enviable peaceful environment to the citizens.

“The status of security high alert will continue while arrests will be made and cases registered on illegal activities of proscribed organizations and 4th schedulers,” he said.

In Rawalpindi, main Youm-e-Ashur processions were taken out from Imambargah Ashiq Hussain, Imambargah Col Maqbool Hussain and Imambargah Hifazat Ali Shah. The mourning processions passed through traditional routes of Jamia Masjid Road, Sarafa Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, College Road, Liaquat Road, Babra Bazaar,

Committee Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Bara Market and Bunni Chowk. After that, the mourners held ‘Sham-e-Gariban’ at Qadeemi Imambargah.

The mourners performed ‘zanjir zani’ to commemorate the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and his 72 companions.

Quaid-i-Millat Jafariya Pakistan Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi participated in the procession.

After performing zanjir-zani at Fawara Chowk, the participants of the main Ashura procession reached Raja Bazaar and Purana Qilla where Zuljinah processions taken out from Imambargah Kashmirian also merged into the main procession.

Ibrahim Scouts (Open Group) organised free medical camps at Fawara Chowk, Bank Road and Trunk Bazaar to provide treatment to Azadars who performed Zanjir Zani.

On the other hand, the procession of 11th Muharram was brought out at Chuhur Chowk on Wednesday. Traffic police blocked Peshawar Road from Chuhur Chowk to Misrial Road and placed diversions for the traffic. As many as 3 DSPs, 8 inspectors, 121 wardens and 19 traffic assistants were deployed by CTO Bin Ashraf for controlling traffic flow and facilitating the citizens. CPO monitored the security arrangements.