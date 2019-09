Share:

LAHORE - Renowned British-Pakistani businessman and CEO Bestway Group, Mr. Zameer Choudrey is to be appointed at the House of Lords under her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth’s intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom. Business community laments that such prominent businessmen are recognised for their achievements abroad but are maligned and subjected to false cases in Pakistan. Business comminity should be given high respect as they play vital role in the progress of the country.